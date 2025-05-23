Man who attacked 2 bystanders at Orchard Central in 2024 gets 20 weeks’ jail

Man who attacked 2 victims at Orchard Central sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail

The Singaporean man who assaulted two bystanders during a fight at the Ark11 club in Orchard Central mall on New Years’ Day last year, was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail on Friday (23 May).

32-year-old Adam Hambali Seddon punched the first victim, Mr Khang Jun Hong, when he attempted to disperse the crowd and calm him down, CNA reported.

Seddon then struck another bystander, 19-year-old Mr Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, who was not involved in the altercation.

Following the fight in January — which had resulted in six people being hospitalised — Seddon was initially charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He has since pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, with one count of hurling vulgarities at a police officer taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Seddon received a 10-week jail term and an additional enhanced sentence of 70 days, as he breached a remission order for a previous offence.

2 bystanders stabbed and slashed, but not by man who initially attacked them

The brawl at Ark11 in the early hours of 1 Jan 2024 was reportedly incited by a staring incident.

When Mr Khang tried to intervene, Seddon, who was intoxicated, punched both him and his girlfriend.

While walking out of the club shortly after, Mr Khang was stabbed and slashed — but not by Seddon.

Mr D’Sylva on the other hand, was on the way to the toilet when Seddon approached him and punched him on his right cheek.

Seddon, along with other unknown attackers, continued to rain punches and kicks on Mr D’Sylva.

He was later stabbed and slashed, but not by Seddon as well.

The attack left a total of six victims hospitalised. All of them have since been discharged.

