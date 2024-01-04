Man Attacked 6 Victims At Orchard Central After Staring Incident, Charged With Causing Hurt Using Weapon

Staring Incident Led To 6 Injured In Orchard Central Attack, Man Charged With Causing Hurt With Weapon

On 1 Jan, an altercation at Orchard Central left six victims injured.

30-year-old Adam Hambali Seddon was charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon today (4 Jan).

The suspect attacked an 18-year-old at around 4am outside a nightclub after a reported staring incident.

When four other men and one woman attempted to intervene, the assailant attacked them with a weapon as well.

The suspect initially fled the scene, but the police identified the man and arrested him at his home.

Orchard Central attack reportedly incited by staring incident

The Orchard Central attack on New Year’s Day left several victims in the hospital.

In a news release, the police reported receiving a call for assistance at 4.10am.

Police also believe that a staring incident between the 30-year-old suspect and an 18-year-old male victim incited the incident.

An altercation then ensued, with the suspect attacking the victim with an unspecified weapon near the Ark11 club on the 11th floor of the mall.

Four other men and a 27-year-old woman purportedly either attempted to intervene or were passing by and received wounds as well.

While initial reports referred to five victims, the police stated that six injured victims in total received treatment at a hospital.

Thankfully, all victims have since been discharged.

Through both “extensive ground enquiries” and the “aid of images from Police cameras”, Tanglin Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him on 2 Jan.

Suspect in Orchard Central attack charged in court

Today (4 Jan), Adam Hambali Seddon appeared in court via video link from his place of remand, according to Channel NewsAsia.

The court charged him with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with an “unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting”.

While he was believed to have used a knife, police have not provided information on the alleged weapon used.

However, court documents stated the instrument to be “likely to cause death” when used as a weapon, according to TODAY.

Seddon turned out to be under a remission order for an unspecified previous offence.

He breached the order’s conditions by committing an offence between 12 Aug 2023 and 10 Dec 2024, reported the Straits Times.

The prosecutor sought for him be remanded for a week for investigations and to help trace possible accomplices.

District Judge Brenda Tan granted this request.

Suspect requested release on bail

Following this, Seddon asked for release on bail.

The prosecution stated that the question on bail could be made after the remand period.

Seddon is currently scheduled to return to court on 11 Jan.

He faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of those.

The breach of the remission order may also result in an enhanced sentence.

Featured image adapted from Orchard Central on Facebook.