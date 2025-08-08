Man spots oriental whip snake at HDB void deck, questions what it is doing there

Luminous green oriental whip snake found at HDB void deck

An oriental whip snake was recently spotted at the void deck of an undisclosed HDB block.

On Wednesday (6 Aug), a video of the sighting was posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, in which the Original Poster (OP) playfully captioned: “Hello, what are you doing in a void deck?”

In the video, the green snake was seen lying on the floor of the void deck, next to a low partition.

The snake had its head reared up, seemingly staring into the distance.

Identified as oriental whip snake

Several netizens have since identified the jade serpent to be an oriental whip snake.

Also known as ahaetulla prasina, the species is native to Singapore and commonly found in wooded areas, suburban parks, and gardens.

Identified by their fluorescent green and slender bodies, the oriental whip snake is mildly venomous, although typically not aggressive.

Facebook users amused by snake

Netizens were intrigued by the encounter, with many admiring the reptile’s beauty.

Another user referenced the snake’s seemingly dazed demeanour and guessed that it must have been confused by what it was doing at a void deck.

Meanwhile, this netizen joked that the void deck has become a communal space for humans and snakes alike.

Featured image adapted from Michael Lee on Facebook.