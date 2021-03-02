Owl Spotted Turning Head Almost 180 Degrees To Face Camera

Singapore has definitely seen its share of interesting wildlife creatures over recent weeks and months.

With boars, monitor lizards and otters making appearances of late, a smol owl finally decided it was time for it to steal the spotlight.

Source

Don’t be deceived by its adorable appearance, for this bird is a talented one — it can turn its head 180 degrees without moving its body at all.

Owl turns head almost 180 degrees to follow cameraman

On Tuesday (2 Mar) morning, Mr Shanmugam took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group to share about the hilarious encounter along Rifle Range Road in Bukit Timah.

Source

While filming the nocturnal creature, a comical moment ensued when the little creature turned its head almost 180 degrees to follow the camera.



Source

For the uninitiated, owls are able to turn their heads almost 360 degrees.

According to National Geographic,

Owls are more flexible than humans because a bird’s head is only connected by one socket pivot.

Therefore, unless we’re living in a horror simulation, witnessing a human turn their heads 360 degrees would be awfully mortifying.

Netizens loving the owl sighting

The post has since garnered tons of love from netizens in the Facebook group — which isn’t surprising as it is, after all, a group dedicated to wildlife sightings in Singapore.

This user jokingly mentioned that the way the owl turned reminded him of an IP camera.

Source

Wanting to confirm whether owls indeed have the ability to twist their neck 360 degrees, this user commented that Mr Shunmugam should have circled around the owl instead of walking past it.

Source

This guy made a comment in jest saying he was lucky the owl did not turn into a pontianak.

Source

According to mythical folklore, a pontianak is a vengeful female spirit who likewise has the ability to rotate her head 360 degrees — something you do not ever want to witness.

Hoping for more owl sightings

Owls might not be the rarest creatures in Singapore. But since they are nocturnal birds, the cover of darkness might make them elusive creatures to spot.

The amusing video has brought much laughter to our lives, and we hope to see more of such sightings in future.

Have you seen an owl in person before? Share your encounters with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.