BYD owner in Thailand scribbles on his car after automobile company slashes prices shortly after purchase

Man scribbles ‘F**k this car’ on BYD car after feeling angry with company

A Thai Facebook user recently shared a video showing himself scribbling offensive words on his own BYD car.

The man was apparently angry that the automobile company slashed prices shortly after he bought the car — the price difference was about 110,000 baht (S$4,065).

The car owner had bought the vehicle at a motor show and assumed prices were cheaper there.

BYD owner in Thailand dissatisfied after company slashes prices after his purchase

On Sunday (1 July), Mr Surasit Juksuwanitcha (name transliterated from Thai) posted a three-minute video of him scribbling on the hood of the silver BYD car.

The scribbles, in Thai, read:

F**k this car! I won’t buy cars from this f**king brand anymore.

In the video, Mr Juksuwanitcha shared that he bought the car at a motor show and paid his first instalment the day before.

The 2024 car model cost him 1,004,900 baht (S$37,150), according to Morning News.

However, BYD apparently announced discounts on the car model a month after Mr Juksuwanitcha’s purchase.

The price difference, after factoring in the freebies, was about 110,000 baht (S$4,065).

The owner said he felt offended by the promotion, adding he felt that he wasted the money.

Claiming that he hates BYD, Mr Juksuwanitcha says he would no longer buy cars from the brand any more.

Mr Juksuwanitcha also said that he intends to drive the car around with the scribbled hood. His Facebook caption read:

I bought it, so I can insult it. Whoever wants to sue me for this, go ahead. I hope this company gets poor sales and shuts down eventually.

Speaking to Morning News, Mr Juksuwanitcha said he had messaged BYD asking about the discount and the unhappiness it would cause for customers who had bought it at the higher price.

Thai agency conducts investigations

Mr Passakorn Tupmongkol (name transliterated from Thai) — a spokesperson from the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) — said the agency has instructed officials to investigate the situation.

He said that officials would scrutinise the business’ advertising text and called on both parties to meet and reach a resolution.

Acknowledging that the price reduction for some car models was “too substantial”, Mr Tupmongkol said the agency is prepared to summon a representative from BYD to explain the reasons behind the slashed price.

Featured image adapted from Surasit Juksuwanitcha on Facebook.