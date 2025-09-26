Beauty pageant winner in Thailand stripped of crown a day after win when explicit clip surfaces

Beauty pageant winner in Thailand stripped of crown a day after victory following leaked explicit clip

A 27-year-old beauty queen in Thailand was stripped of her crown just one day after winning Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026, after a sexually explicit clip of her went viral online.

Suphannee Noinonthong was crowned on 20 Sept as Prachuap Khiri Khan’s provincial representative for the upcoming Miss Grand Thailand competition.

However, on 21 Sept, the organising committee announced that her title had been revoked, citing behaviour that did not align with the pageant’s principles.

The statement ended with an apology to supporters and the public.

Leaked video sparks controversy

According to Amarin TV, the clip showed Ms Noinonthong wearing sheer pink lingerie while dancing on camera.

She was also seen vaping, handling a sex toy, and writing on her chest and stomach with lipstick.

The footage spread rapidly across social media, prompting widespread debate.

Former winner posts tearful apology

In a tearful TikTok video and subsequent Facebook posts, Ms Noinonthong admitted the woman in the clip was her.

She explained that the material had been filmed years earlier, at a time when she was struggling to make ends meet and needed money to care for her sick mother, who has since passed away.

After apologising to her family, fellow contestants, organisers, and the wider public for damaging the reputation of the pageant, she added that the incident had been a painful lesson and vowed to improve herself and rebuild trust.

Addressing claims that the video was tied to gambling promotions, Ms Noinonthong firmly denied any involvement.

She said gambling operators had misused her images to create fake pages and drive traffic, stressing she had never promoted such businesses.

In a later update, she stated that she intends to pursue legal action against the websites that circulated her clips without consent.

Also read: District Councillor joins Miss Hong Kong pageant, withdraws 1 day later following public backlash