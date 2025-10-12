S’porean covered in red paint after masked men attack JB hair salon with paint bombs

Singaporean getting haircut in JB hair salon ends up covered in red paint after masked men throw paint bombs

A Singaporean man’s routine haircut in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, turned into a shocking ordeal when a group of masked men allegedly stormed the hair salon and hurled paint bombs at those inside.

Masked men throw paint bombs at customers

Facebook user Douglas Ang shared on 11 Oct that he was in the middle of a haircut when chaos broke out.

According to his post, several unidentified men rushed in without warning and threw paint bombs at everyone, leaving customers and staff covered in red paint.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Ang said the incident occurred around 12pm on 11 Oct at REDS Hair Salon in Paradigm Mall, which had only recently opened.

“I usually go to the outlet at KSL City Mall,” he said. “This is the first time I went to this outlet because they’re newly opened.”

Photos uploaded by Mr Ang showed the salon’s black-and-red interior heavily vandalised, with red paint coating the floors, chairs, mirrors, and counters.

Customer in disbelief over incident

Some of the paint bombs hit the customers, including Mr Ang himself, leaving red stains on his neck, hair, arms, legs, and clothes.

In his Facebook caption, Mr Ang expressed disbelief at the incident, saying:

Went to JB cut hair and suddenly this group of masked men run in and paint bomb everyone. After 2 hours the police still not here. Wtf.

When asked about what happened after the attack, Mr Ang, a 44-year-old fitness manager, told MS News that the salon staff drove out to lodge a police report as officers did not arrive at the scene.

“We were there for two hours, but no police showed up,” he said. “Apparently, unlike in Singapore where you can just call 999, the staff said that in Malaysia, they have to drive out to make a report to the police.”

The attack seemed entirely unprovoked, with no indication of prior conflict at the shop.

Netizens speculate on motive behind attack

Mr Ang’s post has since garnered attention from netizens, many of whom speculated on the possible reasons for the attack.

A netizen felt that the paint bombs seemed like the act of an “ah long”, or illegal moneylender.

Another Facebook user suggested that the hair salon may have offended members of a secret society.

One commenter guessed that the incident could be a result of the hair salon owner failing to pay “protection money”.

Meanwhile, a netizen was thankful that it was just paint, and not “real bomb and guns”.

MS News has reached out to REDS Hairdressing for more information.

