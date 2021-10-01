Singapore’s Panda Cub Growing Well As He Looks Bigger In Latest Photo

Last month, many people were delighted to hear that a new panda cub was born at the River Safari.

Since then, the baby panda has captured the hearts of many who constantly look forward to seeing its growth.

In the latest picture of the panda cub posted on Facebook by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, netizens marvelled at how fast the little one is growing.

Singapore panda cub looks bigger in latest photo

On 14 Aug, pandas Jia Jia and Kai Kai welcomed a new addition to their family at Singapore’s River Safari.

Since then, the baby’s mother, Jia Jia, and the zookeepers have been taking good care of him.

Though the cub is still not ready to be placed in his enclosure for public viewing, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) has been providing regular updates on him.

At birth, the hairless baby panda was no bigger than Jia Jia’s paw and was unable to open his eyes.

Source

As time passed, the panda cub started to hit several milestones.

Baby panda reaches several milestones

When he was 8-days old, some white fur could be seen.

Source

In no time at all, some black markings which are distinctive to Giant Pandas started to show.

Source

A month after the cub was born, WRS finally revealed that the panda was a boy.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The most recent update from WRS was that the panda cub had opened his eyes to the world after 40 days.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

WRS also mentioned that he weighed nearly 2kg as of 24 Sep.

Source

Netizens amazed by panda cub’s quick growth

Today (1 Oct), Mr Tan Chuan-Jin shared an even newer photo of the panda cub, which apparently weighs over 2.6kg now.

Source

Seeing just how big the baby looks now, many netizens commented on how fast the panda has grown.

Source

Most of the comments also mentioned that the cub looked huggable.

Source

Baby panda growing well under mum’s love & care

We’re glad that the panda cub is growing well under the love and care of both Jia Jia and the zookeepers.

As the days go by, the public will probably look forward to the baby panda hitting more milestones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Facebook and Tan Chuan-Jin on Facebook.