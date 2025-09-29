Sunda pangolin photographed climbing tree in Central Catchment Area, seemingly unfazed by cameras

Sunda pangolin climbs tree trunk in Central Catchment Area, delights netizens

A rare and heartwarming sight unfolded in the Central Catchment Area last Saturday morning (27 Sept) when a Sunda pangolin was spotted climbing up a tree trunk.

17-year-old Jamie Allott captured the encounter on camera and later shared the photos in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, where they quickly drew admiration.

He told MS News that he and his friend were exploring the park when they heard the rustle of leaves.

To their surprise, a pangolin emerged, foraging calmly on the forest floor.

Pangolin scurries up tree to rest

Jamie explained that the animal was searching for insects hidden in rotting logs.

Despite their reputation as shy, elusive creatures, this pangolin appeared unfazed by the presence of people and cameras.

After its early-morning forage, the nocturnal mammal climbed swiftly up a tree to settle in for the day.

Jamie managed to capture three photos of it gripping the trunk with all four paws before it disappeared into the canopy.

He noted that pangolins use their strong prehensile tails to balance and support their weight, allowing them to climb relatively quickly.

“We were happy to see it active in the day, which is unusual since they are nocturnal,” he said.

Wildlife lovers marvel at pangolin photos

Jamie’s post has since drawn over 3,200 likes, with many netizens calling him “lucky” to witness such a rare sighting.

Others praised the photographs as contest-worthy and marvelled at the pangolin’s size and long tail.

Some commenters also reflected on the vulnerability of pangolins, which are the world’s most trafficked mammal, and stressed the importance of protecting them.

Mindful of these risks, Jamie kept the exact location vague to help safeguard the animal.

