Public scuffle at mechanic shop in Thailand has man’s pants dropping to floor

Man in Thailand has pants dropped to floor during fight he started with mechanic

On 5 March, a mechanic shop owner in Thailand posted a clip depicting one of his employees entangled in a fight with a former customer.

Amid the scuffle, what caught the eye of many observers was that the customer’s pants had dropped to the floor.

Not that it bothered him, though. According to Thairath, the fight started after the customer expressed his unhappiness with the repairs to his vehicle.

Exposing himself during a fight

In the clip, the two men could be seen grappling with one another, with the customer, dressed in white, throwing punches at the employee.

As the two men continued exchanging blows, the customer’s blue shorts dropped down to his ankles.

During this, several voices called for the two to stop fighting.

In the Facebook caption, the shop owner asked for advice on whether or not he could press charges against the former customer.

“I turn my back for a second, and then he started attacking my employee,” the man wrote. He added that the scuffle led to damage to customer property along with his shop’s reputation.

Explaining the fight

In an interview with Thairath, the mechanic who was attacked said the former customer had been unhappy with the work done on his vehicle. This led to the two of them exchanging words, which he believed would settle the matter.

On the day of the scuffle, the mechanic said he shared a post from a similar repair shop, which he believed enraged the customer.

Meanwhile, the customer admitted it was wrong to resort to violence over the matter. However, he claims the mechanic had taunted him on social media.

Furthermore, he said, when the two agreed to meet to settle matters, the customer had shown up alone while the mechanic had brought his friends with him. As a result, the customer claims they could not clear up the matter as he was outnumbered.

The two parties involved have agreed to go to the police to settle the conflict.

Finally, the customer explained that his waistband had gotten loose, which led to his shorts dropping to the floor.

