Paris Baguette Closes Wisma Atria Outlet On 30 Jun

While the waves of pandemic-induced closures have featured some of our beloved stores, not all shutdowns are farewell for good.

Paris Baguette, a well-known chain in Singapore, announced the closure of its OG outlet at Wisma Atria. The last day of its operations will be Wednesday (30 Jun).

However, good news quickly followed suit as the brand will be opening a new flagship store at ION Orchard soon afterwards.

OG Paris Baguette Wisma Outlet closes after 9 years

On 24 Jun, Paris Baguette Singapore revealed the closure of its Wisma Atria outlet on Facebook.

Having called Wisma Atria home since 2012, the outlet was the brand’s first store in Singapore offering French-inspired pastries.

Ending its 9 years of operation on an uplifting note, the outlet extends its appreciation to loyal customers and the management at Wisma Atria.

Its last day of operations will be this Wednesday (30 Jun), and the outlet will stay open till 10pm.

Opens new flagship store at ION Orchard

Despite closing its OG store, Paris Baguette compensates with opening a new flagship store at ION Orchard.

The outlet is expected to open shop from Aug to Sep 2021, which is only over a month away.

Reassuring patrons of its steady footing in Singapore, the brand now boasts 11 other outlets, with 3 located within Jewel Changi Airport:

JEM

Bugis Junction

Northpoint City

313@Somerset

Suntec City

Hong Leong Building (Raffles Quay)

UOB Plaza 1

NEX

Level 1, Jewel Changi Airport

Level 2, Jewel Changi Airport (Maison de PB and Coffee@Works)

Last 2 days for a final visit

Understandably, frequent patrons of the brand’s Wisma Atria outlet might feel rather bummed out.

Well, the good news is there’s still Tuesday and Wednesday left to pay a final visit. Here’s how to get there:



Paris Baguette Wisma

Address: 435 Orchard Rd, #02 – 02/03, #02 – 48, Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm (Mon–Fri) 9am-10pm (Sat-Sun, Public Holidays)

Website: Paris Baguette Singapore

Do keep in mind social distancing measure while heading down, as we anticipate some crowds.

