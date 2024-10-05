Man in S’pore offers parking warden S$10 to rescind summon ticket, gets 3 weeks’ jail

Man jailed for offering S$10 bribe to parking warden in Singapore

A man in Singapore has been sentenced to jail for attempting to bribe his way out of a parking ticket.

According to The Straits Times (ST), 46-year-old Chinese national Guo Chuankui had offered S$10 to a parking warden.

The incident occurred in April 2023, when Guo had illegally parked his company vehicle on a road with double yellow lines. The location of the incident was not revealed in court.

He then left his vehicle, which was parked near a construction site.

Man refused to accept the summon ticket

The parking warden Vikneswaran Kumaran, who was working for Certis Cisco Protection Services at the time, printed out a parking ticket notice when he noticed the illegally parked vehicle.

By then, Guo had returned and pleaded with Mr Vikneswaran to not give him the ticket, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Lee Da Zhuan.

When asked about the fine, Mr Vikneswaran told the driver that it amounted to S$70.

This prompted Mr Guo to haggle with the warden, suggesting a lower fine. He even offered to treat the warden to tea.

Mr Vikneswaran rejected his offers. Upon realising that Mr Guo was unlikely to accept the ticket, the warden stepped away from the scene to alert a duty executive.

Pleaded guilty to graft

Before the warden left, Mr Guo offered him S$10 to overlook the parking offence. When the offer was rejected, Mr Guo placed the money on the warden’s motorcycle, said the DPP.

Mr Vikneswaran then called the police at the advice of his superior.

Authorities charged Mr Guo with graft later that year.

On 4 Oct 2024, Mr Guo pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to serve three weeks in jail for the crime.

Offenders found guilty of graft can be fined up to S$100,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Also read: Man reserves parking spot in Potong Pasir by physically blocking cars, claims it’s private property

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sgcarmart. Image is for illustration purposes only.