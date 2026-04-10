Fire breaks out at container vessel in Pasir Panjang Terminal, no injuries or pollution reported

MPA, PSA & SCDF deployed to fight Pasir Panjang Terminal fire

Firefighting operations are ongoing after a blaze broke out on Friday (10 April) at a container vessel docked at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

No injuries or pollution have been reported, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a media release on the same day.

Fire broke out on UK-registered vessel

MPA was alerted to the fire at about 3pm on Friday, it said.

It had broken out in a container on board the Ever Lenient, a United Kingdom-registered vessel.

According to VesselFinder, the Ever Lenient was built in 2014 and is owned by Evergreen Marine.

It has an overall length of 334.8m and arrived in Singapore on Thursday (9 April).

MPA, PSA & SCDF deployed to fight fire

Three of its patrol craft were deployed, MPA said.

They joined PSA Singapore’s Emergency Response Team and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters on site.

This included vessels from SCDF’s Marine Division.

Firefighting efforts were ongoing at the time the statement was issued, MPA added.

Pasir Panjang Terminal operations not affected by fire

So far, MPA reported no injuries from the fire, with all crew members accounted for.

No oil pollution has been observed, either.

It noted that port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal have not been affected.

Safety measures are in place in the vicinity of the affected berth, MPA added.

Also read: Fire erupts on oil tanker off S’pore coast, 40 SCDF firefighters & 3 rescue vessels deployed

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Featured image adapted from VesselFinder.