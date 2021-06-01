Pasir Ris Park Eagle Devours Baby Chick In 5 Minutes

For every beautiful sky or animal spotting, there is a vicious story of how scary nature can get.

Such was the case when a local photographer named Terence Szeto captured a Changeable Hawk-Eagle preying on a family of junglefowl at Pasir Ris Park.

The eagle spotted the family and swopped down for a chick. After fending off the hen, it took the chick to a tree and devoured it in 5 minutes.

Pasir Ris eagle preys on family of chickens

On Monday (31 May), a local photographer uploaded a series of pictures he took of a Changeable Hawk-eagle preying on a family of junglefowl at Pasir Ris Park on Facebook.

In the post, the photographer told a vicious story in which a hawk attacked a family of pheasants roaming in Pasir Ris Park.

The eagle spotted the family and swooped down for the young chick.

Eagle ‘plays’ with chick before taking a bite

While the hen desperately tried to fight off the flying predator, its small frame was no match for the larger eagle.

To add insult to injury, after watching her chick getting abducted from plain sight, the hawk-eagle then toyed with its prey by tossing the powerless chick in mid-air.

As if it was mocking the hen, the still-alive chick was juggled in the air continuously.

Finishes meal in 5 minutes

When the eagle had enough fun, it took to the skies and into a tree, with the chick in tow.

In a swift movement, it ripped the chick’s head off, ensuring a quick death.

The photographer watched in awe, snapping away while it watched the eagle finished its meal in 5 minutes.

The circle of life is beautiful & brutal

The mama hen must be reeling from its loss, having her baby chick devoured so mercilessly in minutes.

While it’s only normal to see nature take its course, it doesn’t make it any less easy on the eyes, especially when photographed so clearly for the world to see.

Kudos to the photographer for sticking it out till the end and capturing the moment as it happened.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.