Pasir Ris Residents Face Troubling Rat Infestation, Rodents Reportedly As Large As Kittens

Rat Infestation Issue Troubles Residents In Pasir Ris Housing Estate

Residents of a Pasir Ris estate have recently been experiencing rat infestation issues after the appearance of three or four rat holes.

As a result, large rodents have been running amok in the vicinity, leaving their droppings everywhere.

Some have said the rats are as large as kittens. Apparently, the situation has reached the point where even actual cats do not deter them.

Rodents reportedly bigger than kittens

According to Shin Min Daily News, the affected estate is at Pasir Ris Street 21 between blocks 273 and 275.

A 57-year-old resident, Mr Lee, told the paper that the rats typically emerge after 11pm. Mainly, the critters stay around the refuse collection area of the estate.

“This has been persisting for about two years now. Sometimes, more than 10 rats will come out at the same time. There was once I saw a rat that was bigger than a kitten,” Mr Lee recounted.

Even though he has reported the infestation to authorities, he lamented that there is still no improvement.

He is worried that the rats will end up biting the elderly or young children if they remain at the estate.

Pasir Ris resident often hears squeaks

Another resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared that she often hears squeaks from her first-storey flat.

She always feels as if something is running around in her house, but is unsure whether it’s a rat.

Commenting on the presence of the rodents at the estate, she said that they usually come out at night, and are “very unhygienic”.

5 rats spotted in 10 minutes

When a reporter from the Chinese daily visited the estate, they observed that even the presence of a neighbourhood cat did not deter the rats.

They also saw five rats in a short span of 10 minutes.

These creatures are mostly in the refuse area near block 274. Occasionally, there will be squeaking noises coming from that direction.

37-year-old resident Lisa shared that professionals carried out extermination activities last year. However, that did not seem to work.

“Maybe it is because the rats reproduce very rapidly. That is why their numbers are increasing non-stop,” she posited.

Residents tried to stop rodents from emerging

Some residents have had enough of the infestation. They took matters into their own hands by blocking the rat holes in the area with bricks.

50-year-old resident Ms Lee told Shin Min that rats entered her home earlier this year, leaving their droppings everywhere.

“Even though I chased them out, I still don’t dare to leave my main door open.

“These rats are not small, and there is a rat hole right outside my unit. I’ve even used bricks to block the openings to prevent them from coming out,” she said.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via Lianhe Zaobao.