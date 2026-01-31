Passenger arrested for falsely shouting ‘plane is going to explode’ on Hong Kong-China flight

Woman arrested for causing security scare on Hong Kong flight

An HK Express flight from Hong Kong to Changzhou, Jiangsu, China, was delayed for more than three hours on Wednesday (28 Jan) after a female passenger caused a security scare.

She falsely shouted that the plane was going to explode before demanding to get off the aircraft.

The incident involved flight UO272, which had already begun moving towards the runway when the woman began causing a ruckus.

As a precaution, the captain aborted take-off before making an emergency U-turn to to the parking gate.

Passengers were then instructed to disembark the plane for additional security screening.

Passengers forced to re-screen, with some refusing to re-board

A video shared on Chinese social media platform Douyin later that night showed passengers collecting their belongings while waiting to exit the aircraft.

One passenger shared that 15 others chose not to re-board, saying they were too shaken by the incident to continue the journey, Shanghai Observer reported.

Woman arrested, case classified as mental health-related

Hong Kong Police said that they were alerted to the incident at 6.07pm and arrested a 40-year-old Chinese woman.

Following investigations, police determined that no criminal intent was involved. The case has since been classified as mental health-related.

The woman was conscious at the time of arrest and was later sent to a hospital for examination.

Passengers claimed that when questioned by officers, the woman changed her explanation, saying she wanted to leave the aircraft after feeling like she was being followed.

Airline offers assistance to those refusing to continue journey

In a statement to the media the following day, HK Express confirmed that flight UO272, originally scheduled to depart at 5.40pm, returned to the gate during taxiing due to an emergency request from a passenger.

The airline mentioned that it conducted a full aircraft inspection and that all passengers were asked to disembark for strict security checks.

The flight resumed operation once the aircraft met all safety requirements.

According to Chinese media, the plane finally took off at 9.20pm and landed at Changzhou Airport safely at 11.45pm, more than three hours behind schedule.

The airline added that passengers who chose not to continue their journey were offered assistance, including alternative travel arrangements.

Offender could face up to 5 years’ imprisonment & fine of S$24,000

Under Hong Kong law, communicating a false bomb threat at an airport or on an aircraft is a criminal offence.

Conviction carries a fine of HK$150,000 ($24,400) and up to five years’ imprisonment.

Airlines also maintain the right to sue for the substantial economic losses caused by the incident, including fuel consumption and costs of accommodating delayed passengers.

