S’pore passport glows with hidden images under UV light, netizens show off their country’s designs

UV light reveals hidden images in Singapore passport, designs act as security feature

Did you know about the hidden features of Singapore’s passport revealed under ultraviolet (UV) light?

TikTok user @itsbellenotbelly didn’t and recently shared her shock when a club bouncer overseas shone a “blue light” on her passport, revealing hidden designs she never knew existed.

The UV glow unveiled a colourful lion head, fireworks, a Merlion, and even a glowing arch framing the scene.

The familiar Marina Bay skyline also took on a bright green glow.

“What in the world is this beauty?” the TikToker exclaimed in all caps.

The bouncer explained that many countries have their own hidden passport designs — but he liked Singapore’s the most.

Belle’s discovery left her curious about what other passports look like under UV light.

And netizens in the comments helpfully shared each of their country’s passport glow-ups.

Australian passport images turn from day to night with UV light

The Australian passport’s centre pages feature the famous Uluru, which changes to a nightscape with stars and animals under UV light.

Taking it a step further, the threads in the middle of the passport change to black, red, and yellow — the colours of the Aboriginal flag.

A viral video of the Australian passport from 2024 showed an artwork depicting Sydney during the day on two pages of the passport.

When UV light was cast on its pages, it switched to a nighttime image with vibrant red and green colours.

Malaysia passport shows hibiscus & Petronas Twin Towers

Another commenter posted a Reddit image of Denmark’s passport, revealing the names and coordinates of two islands, as well as Norse runes.

Singapore’s neighbour, Malaysia, has their national hibiscus flower, the Petronas Twin Towers, and large letters spelling the country’s name on the passport.

The United States (US) visa also got attention online, showing a bald eagle, the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and many stars and stripes.

Netizens couldn’t decide whether the American UV image was cool or corny.

Several commenters under Belle’s post praised the Swiss passport, which shows striking red lines on the front cover under UV light.

Hidden passport images act as security feature

The complex UV images aren’t just a neat aesthetic choice for the various passports. They function as security features, being more difficult for forgers to replicate.

For example, the Swiss passport uses a security method called rainbow printing and combines the features by making it only visible under UV light.

MS News has reached out to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for more information about our country’s unique passport UV light designs.

Also read: S’pore passport retains spot as most powerful in the world for fourth consecutive time

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @itsbellenotbelly on TikTok, Fat_Cat1991 on Reddit, and RETINAA.