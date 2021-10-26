PastaMania Has 1-For-1 Promo To Celebrate World Pasta Day

Most Singaporeans might not know this, but yesterday (25 Oct) was World Pasta Day.

The date was marked to commemorate pasta producers from around the world and celebrate one of the most popular Italian dishes.

Hence, in celebration of World Pasta Day, PastaMania has decided to have a 1-for-1 promotion for all their pasta dishes.

This will take place from 25 to 29 Oct till 6pm daily, which means you have 4 days left to jio bae for a romantic pasta date like in Lady and the Tramp.

Source

PastaMania has 1-for-1 promotion

On 25 Oct, PastaMania took the opportunity to publicise their 1-for-1 offer and wished everyone Happy World Pasta Day.

Source

From 25 to 29 Oct, PastaMania will be having a 1-for-1 promotion on all pasta dishes for their customers. It will be available till 6pm daily.

Those who are interested can head down to any of their outlets as the promotion is for customers dining in or ordering a takeaway.

PastaMania has over 20 stores islandwide. So whether you’re craving bolognese or carbonara, you need not look too far for their nearest outlet.

Source

However, there are several terms and conditions customers should be aware of.

This promotion will be valid on a la carte items only. It is also not valid in conjunction with other set meals, discounts and promotions. More details here.

Head down to PastaMania by 29 Oct

Lady and the Tramp’s pasta eating scene is one of the Disney film’s most iconic scenes. But unlike the 2 doggos who needed to share the same plate, you can have 2 plates for the price of 1.

If you love fancy yet affordable carbs, remember to visit any of the outlets by 29 Oct before 6pm to enjoy the promotion.

Since the promotion ends early, you’d have to make it a romantic lunch or teatime instead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.