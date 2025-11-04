Bukit Canberra hawkers charge S$0.20 for usage of extra bowls & plates, cite rising dishwashing costs

Bukit Canberra hawkers charge customers who request extra crockery S$0.20 per bowl

Several hawkers at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre have posted notices stating that customers must pay S$0.20 for using extra bowls and plates, drawing public attention.

Hawkers said the move was due to rising dishwashing costs.

They also explained that the notices were meant to deter unnecessary use and prevent additional expenses.

Extra charges for bowls and plates

A Shin Min Daily News reader who recently visited the hawker centre said some stall owners appeared “impatient” when customers requested extra bowls and plates.

“When I asked for an extra plate after my wife collected our food, the stall owner asked if I was a customer,” the reader recalled.

During a recent visit, a Shin Min reporter found that at least seven stalls had posted notices charging for the usage of extra bowls and plates. Some also cautioned diners against taking the crockeries without permission.

A Thai cuisine stall owner shared that the dishwashing fee had increased from S$6 to S$7 per box after a contract renewal last month. The stall typically accumulates one to two boxes of dirty dishes daily.

A notice at her stall states that the first bowl is free, and that any additional bowl will cost S$0.20 each.

She added that customers who order a dish but request extra bowls or cutlery are informed of the policy.

All bowls and plates used are also recorded in the system when orders are placed.

Reminders rather than enforcement

Another stall, Haha Family, has a notice asking customers not to take bowls without permission.

Owner Ms Chen (surname transliterated from Chinese) said she provides extra bowls to customers at no additional cost, but prefers that diners ask first.

Her stall’s notice warns against taking extra bowls, and most customers refrain after learning of the extra charge.

Mr Zhuo (surname transliterated from Chinese), who sells Hokkien prawn noodles, said his monthly dishwashing costs exceed S$500.

He recounted a past incident where a customer’s husband took extra bowls, sparking an argument that led to police involvement.

Mr Zhou said that customers requesting one or two bowls or plates are usually not charged, but some insist on paying.

Vendors also said the notices are meant to remind diners not to take extra bowls unnecessarily, though the policy is not strictly enforced.

Stating policies upfront prevents misunderstanding

Besides bowls and plates, a curry rice stall listed charges for takeaway bags and separate packaging.

In addition to helping manage costs and staying eco-friendly, the move also helps to offset rising dishwashing expenses and conserves water and detergent.

The stall owner said displaying the policy upfront helps customers understand hawkers, prevents misunderstandings, and fosters acceptance.

Other snack stalls at the hawker centre also posted similar notices recently, though no extra charges are listed.

Monthly dishwashing costs exceed S$500 for roti prata hawker

Vijay (name transliterated from Chinese), 45, who sells halal dishes, said their budget meal includes two to three pieces of roti prata served on a single plate. Requesting an extra plate from their stall will cost S$0.20.

He said the move helps control costs, as each prata serving already includes bowls and small dishes for sauces. If every customer requested a separate plate for each prata, costs would rise significantly.

Vijay added that his stall’s monthly dishwashing costs exceed S$500.

MS News has reached out to the management of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre for more information.

