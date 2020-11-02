$4 Million Fund Set Up To Help Singapore Households Affected By Job Losses

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit businesses hard, with many forced by tight finances to let go of their employees.

Aware that households and businesses need help to cope with the impacts of the pandemic, the Government has been finding ways to assist.

On Monday (2 Nov), a $4 million fund was set up to help households with unemployed family members.

The fund will provide eligible households with $500 payouts to tide them through this rough period.

$500 payout for unemployed Singaporeans

Singapore’s unemployment rate is at its highest since 2009. Throughout these struggles, the Government has been doing all they can to help, through various support schemes.

Now, they are giving a one-time payout of $500 to households that have family members who are unemployed, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The payout is aimed at Singaporeans aged 21 years and above who are currently without work.

To be eligible, applicants have to have suffered a loss in income because of non-voluntary no-pay leave, retrenchment, or job termination for at least 3 months.

The Community Development Council (CDC) will collaborate with community partners to identify eligible Singaporeans starting from 15 Nov.

$500 payout from NAK-CAC Covid-19 Relief Fund

According to ST, this payout comes from the $4 million fund set up by Ngee Ann Kongsi (NAK) and CDC.

On Monday (2 Nov), DPM Heng Swee Keat and 5 district mayors who are also CDC chairmen launched the NAK-CDC Covid-19 Relief Fund.

At the event, NAK presented a $2 million cheque to the mayors. CDC matched the pledge with another $2 million.

South West District mayor and chairman of Mayor’s Committee Low Yen Ling said that the fund shows the strength within the community to uplift unemployed Singaporeans.

Singaporeans encouraged to help

At the launch, DPM Heng gave a speech on how the Government has spent close to $100 billion to support Singaporeans.

Despite that, he recognises that some families with “unique or urgent circumstances” require more targeted solutions, reported ST.

DPM Heng also took the opportunity to encourage more individuals, companies, and community partners to take initiative and help those in need.

Help those in need

2020 has been an exceptionally tough year for many.

But it has also allowed us to see a softer side of Singaporeans, as many individuals and organisations step forward to offer help to the vulnerable ones among us.

Indeed, there is power in unity. This is the time for us to band together as a nation to help those in need.

