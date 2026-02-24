Netizen says M’sia should learn about proper pedestrian footpaths from S’pore, others argue about size differences

Netizen argues Malaysia should learn from Singapore about pedestrian footpaths

A post on social media sparked discussion when a man suggested that Malaysia should learn from Singapore about pedestrian footpaths.

However, given Singapore’s relatively small size, some note that Malaysia requires its own set of solutions.

Singapore’s pedestrian footpaths easiest lesson for Malaysia, netizen says

On 18 Feb, Malaysian user @alanraz84 shared a post on Threads discussing his views on Singapore, including its airport management and public parks.

The original poster (OP) noted that while there are “many things” for Malaysia to learn from its southern neighbour, pedestrian footpaths would be the easiest.

He praised Singapore’s footpaths for being user-friendly, frequently sheltered, and well-connected before questioning why Malaysia doesn’t implement similarly good footpaths.

One netizen pointed out that Singapore measures just 50km wide, while Peninsular Malaysia stretches 750km long. As such, it is hard to compare the two countries.

Another user provided similar points, saying that Malaysia has to manage 13 states and airports. On the other hand, Singapore only has one major airport and one small airport.

Furthermore, they mentioned that these “lessons” from Singapore would be too city-centric or relevant only for Malaysians living outside cities.

Commenters criticise blaming ‘size’ for lack of good footpaths in Malaysia

However, another commenter criticised blaming differences on “size”.

They argued that Malaysia has state administrations, and one state could lead by example with pedestrian-friendly design.

“They are a hot country like us, they have a lot of rain like us. There is no reason not to follow suit,” a dissenting user said, explaining his views on wanting to follow in Singapore’s footsteps.

On 22 Feb, netizens posted on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group regarding this matter.

It sparked a debate online, including wanting to abolish corruption.

