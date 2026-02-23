‘Feels too efficient’: Foreigner in S’pore stressed out by fast MRT system & hawker culture

Foreigner living in Singapore struggles with country’s efficient train system and hawker culture

Singapore is widely praised for its speed and efficiency, but for one foreigner, that very efficiency has become a surprising source of anxiety.

In a post on r/askSingapore on 21 Feb, the Redditor shared how everyday systems that locals take for granted can feel overwhelming to newcomers.

The Original Poster (OP) began by asking: “What’s one Singapore thing that works very efficiently… but also makes you feel slightly stressed?”

Coming from the United States, where waiting 20 minutes or more for a bus or subway is common, the OP said Singapore’s frequent train arrivals have rewired their instincts.

Referring to the MRT system, they noted that trains typically arrive every two to four minutes.

Despite this, they admitted to feeling a constant urge to rush.

“I feel the psychological urge and need to speed-walk or run to catch my train or bus when it’s just about to leave,” the OP wrote.

They added that they still find themselves sprinting for transport “90% of the time”, even though another train will arrive shortly.

Hawker culture unexpectedly stressful

Beyond public transport, the OP said Singapore’s hawker culture also felt unexpectedly stressful.

While many locals appreciate the speed and affordability of hawker food, the Redditor said ordering at stalls made them anxious.

“I feel the stares on my back when I ponder for even a second what to order,” they shared.

They also mentioned feeling pressured to return trays quickly after eating, which made it difficult to sit back and relax.

Summing up their experience, they described Singapore as “100% efficiency, 100% quickness but also 100% stress”.

“It almost feels too efficient,” the OP added.

Netizens weigh in on fast-paced lifestyle

The post sparked discussion, with some netizens agreeing that Singapore’s pace can take time to adjust to.

One netizen agreed that Singapore’s hawker culture is extremely “efficient” and a “basic no frills dining experience”.

Another pointed out that rushing for a bus can make sense, as the next one may not arrive as quickly as the MRT, especially if a transfer is involved.

A different Redditor shared that even automated facial recognition systems at immigration checkpoints can feel stressful, as they worry whether entries and exits are recorded correctly.

However, not everyone sympathised.

One netizen told the OP to relax, suggesting that much of the pressure may be self-imposed.

