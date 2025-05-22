4 people brutally attacked with parangs & rattan sticks while dining at kopitiam in JB

4 people attacked by gang carrying machetes & rattan sticks at JB coffee shop

What started as a late-night meal at a Johor Bahru coffee shop quickly turned into violence when a gang armed with parangs and rattan sticks stormed the eatery and launched a brutal assault on four unsuspecting diners.

Police have since arrested 19 male suspects, including a 13-year-old boy, in connection with the attack.

Group of men caught assaulting people outside coffee shop in JB

According to Oriental Daily, the incident happened at around 12.40am on Saturday (17 May).

A video of the attack shows a group of men viciously assaulting several individuals outside the coffee shop in Taman Daya, Skudai.

In the footage, terrified victims are seen using chairs and tables as makeshift shields or fleeing for their lives.

One attacker can be seen swinging what appears to be a sharp blade, possibly a parang, at someone on the ground.

Netizens who shared the clip claimed the group were secret society members, calling it a brazen provocation of police authority.

Many expressed concern over what they described as JB’s worsening public safety.

Woman files police report after midnight attack, suspects arrested within hours

According to the police report, a 20-year-old woman, who was among the victims, lodged a police report at 3.36am on the same day.

She stated that she and three male friends had been dining when a gang of men suddenly charged at them with parangs and rattan sticks.

Following swift investigations, authorities managed to arrest all 19 suspects — local men aged between 13 and 46 — within hours, from 5pm that same day to 4am the next morning (18 May).

Police said six of the suspects have criminal records, though none tested positive for drug use.

Preliminary findings suggest the attack was likely revenge-related, though investigations are ongoing.

All 19 suspects have been remanded for seven days until Saturday (24 May) as police continue to piece together the events that led to the violent outburst.

Featured image adapted from 黄玉婷 on Facebook.