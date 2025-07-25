8-year-old among 15 people killed in Thailand during border dispute with Cambodia

8-year-old child among 15 killed in Thailand after country clashes with Cambodia at the border

15 people were killed in Thailand after the border dispute with Cambodia that erupted on Thursday (24 July).

The casualties include two children, aged eight and 15.

Meanwhile, Cambodia reported that one person had died and five were wounded.

According to The Guardian, both countries have asked citizens living near the border to evacuate, with at least 100,000 displaced in Thailand.

Shelling kills 15 in Thailand

Thai authorities reported that 14 of the 15 victims were civilians. At least two of the casualties were also children.

It also reported that over 46 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

More than 100,000 people have been asked to evacuate their homes.

Gas station in rural Thailand struck by missiles

Photos and videos shared by the Thai army show smoke billowing from a gas station in the countryside.

There were also photos showing a body lying in a pool of blood on the front porch of a house reportedly struck by artillery.

The Thai Public Health Minister also said that the strikes have hit Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province. He condemned the attack, calling it a war crime.

According to Reuters, the Thai army has claimed that it launched a successful airstrike using an F16 aircraft against a Cambodian military target.

Conflicting statements over who fired first

Both Thailand and Cambodia have given differing accounts as to who fired first.

According to BBC, Thailand alleged that the clash began when Cambodia deployed military drones to survey Thai troops stationed near the border. Meanwhile, Cambodia claims it began when Thai troops violated an agreement and advanced on a temple near the border.

The two countries have had border disputes for decades, stretching back to the 1950s when the French withdrew from Cambodia.

Since then, there have been periodic flare-ups, including one in 2008 when Cambodia decided to register the Preah Vihear Temple — located in a disputed region — as a UNESCO Heritage Site.

Tensions rose recently when two Thai soldiers lost their legs after stepping on landmines during a patrol. Thailand claimed these were freshly laid by the Cambodians, while the Cambodians denied the allegations.

The United Nations Security Council has convened a meeting on Friday (25 July) as a result of the border conflict.

