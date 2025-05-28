People’s Park Complex at Chinatown getting repainted red & white, works will complete by Q4 2025

People’s Park Complex getting repainted after 16 years

People’s Park Complex in Chinatown is getting repainted red and white, with paint works slated to be completed at the end of this year, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The iconic building was painted yellow and green 16 years ago, replacing its previous orange and green facade.

As the current paintwork would be affected by facade rectification works, repainting works have to be carried out immediately.

The Building and Construction Authority had instructed People’s Park Complex’s management to conduct a facade inspection and rectify defects last November.

People’s Park Complex’s managing agent Claire Dixon-Lim said that works were expected to take place from 1 Dec 2024 to 15 Aug 2025.

People’s Park Complex to feature red & white, in line with Singapore’s national flag

The new colour scheme has led some, including one of the building’s architects, Koh Seow Chuan, to associate it with Singapore’s national flag.

While acknowledging the apt connection — especially since 2025 marks Singapore’s 60th year of independence — Ms Dixon-Lim told ST that the colour scheme was “not specifically chosen to mark SG60”.

The red and white palette will also be extended to the mall’s interior.

She added that the colour scheme was “recommended by a designer and approved by the building’s management council”.

Ms Dixon-Lim also noted that the facade rectification and repainting works are expected to be completed before the fourth quarter of 2025, depending on weather conditions.

People’s Park Complex was Singapore’s largest shopping complex

People’s Park Complex was one of Southeast Asia’s first multi-use commercial and private residential developments.

It was also Singapore’s largest shopping complex when it opened in 1973.

The building is currently being assessed for conservation due to its architectural significance and heritage.

