‘Battle of the Raptors’: Brahminy kite swoops down & fights peregrine falcon for prey in Havelock

Peregrine falcon battles brahminy kite swooping down to steal prey in Havelock

Havelock recently became the site of a battle between a peregrine falcon and a brahminy kite, struggling over a meal.

Photographer Wong Keng attributed the capture of the moment on 15 July to his wife.

He explained to MS News that he had recently switched to focusing on landscape photography rather than birding.

“If I had not accompanied my wife to Jalan Kukoh, I would not have taken photos of this falcon,” he said.

Brahminy kite snatches at peregrine falcon’s prey

Wong Keng first photographed the ernesti peregrine falcon on Block 3 Jalan Kukoh. It had caught and killed a pigeon, which it ate on the rooftop.

Suddenly, a fellow bird of prey, in the form of a brahminy kite, swooped down and tried to snatch its meal away.

The photo captured the falcon in an expression of shock as it reached out and seized the kite with its talons to stop it.

Wong Keng told MS News that the peregrine falcon fought off the kite. It then flew away to the next building with its prey gripped tightly.

The peregrine falcon then perched on Block 4, right in front of the birdwatchers, and stared at them.

“I felt blessed and privileged to have witnessed this scene.” Wong Keng remarked.

He additionally confirmed that the falcon was one of the local ones that had nested in the OCBC Centre building, suggesting it was the adult female in the family.

Netizens praise ‘incredible’ photograph

Netizens on the Bird Sightings Facebook group praised the photograph depicting the struggle between the birds.

One commenter dubbed it the ‘Battle of the Raptors’, using the alternative name for birds of prey.

A user claimed that there were many pigeons in Jalan Kukoh and the surrounding areas, making them easy pickings for the speedy falcon.

Featured image adapted from Wong Keng on Facebook and image courtesy of Wong Keng.