Student appeals for help after pet bird flies off near Bedok Reservoir Road, offers S$100 reward

Student appeals for help after pet bird flies off near Bedok Reservoir Road

A student is appealing to residents in Bedok to help locate her beloved pet bird Sweetie, who has been missing since Monday (16 Feb).

The yellow female budgie was last seen at about 12.25pm flying towards Block 102 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Two days on, her family is still hoping for her safe return and is offering a S$100 reward.

Bird flew off while food tray was being changed

Speaking to MS News, the owner, Megan, shared that Sweetie escaped while her mother was changing the food tray.

“My mum was changing the food tray when she accidentally flew out,” she said.

Sweetie is not trained for free flight, and this is the first time she has ever gone missing.

The unexpected incident has left the family shaken.

Friendly, but shy with strangers

Sweetie is described as friendly, though slightly timid with strangers.

“She responds to her name,” Megan said, expressing hope that this could help if someone spots her.

The family is especially heartbroken as Sweetie has a partner at home.

“I really hope she can return safely as she means a lot to us,” the student shared. “Please help her reunite with her partner.”

One possible sighting

So far, there has been one reported sighting suggesting Sweetie may have flown into a nearby landed property or HDB block.

However, her exact location remains unknown.

The owner is urging residents around Block 102 Bedok Reservoir Road and nearby estates to keep a lookout for a yellow budgie.

What residents can do

If Sweetie is safely secured, residents are asked to call or text 80263687.

A S$100 reward will be given for her safe return.

If they are unable to catch her, the owner has requested that they take a clear photo, share the exact location, and note the direction she flew towards if she takes off again.

Also read: ‘Terrified’ pet bird found injured at Marine Parade eldercare centre, foster mum seeks owner

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Megan, Sweetie’s owner.