‘Terrified’ pet bird found injured at Marine Parade eldercare centre, foster mum seeks owner

Lovebird rescued at eldercare centre, foster mum searching for owner

A pet bird, believed to be a lovebird, was found injured outside the St Luke’s ElderCare senior care centre in Marine Parade on Tuesday (16 Dec) afternoon.

The bird had reportedly flown into the premises and appeared distressed.

A healthcare worker in her 40s, who witnessed the incident while at work, shared with MS News that the bird appeared “terrified” and “hit itself multiple times”.

Bird named ‘Grapefruit’ by foster mum

Staff and bystanders later secured the bird, and the healthcare worker took on the role of foster carer.

The bird’s foot was bleeding slightly when it was found, but the bleeding stopped on its own.

“When I saw the bird’s injured foot, I thought: ‘Oh poor thing. What have you gone through?'” she said.

Since then, she has been caring for the bird, naming it “Grapefruit” because of its orange-and-yellow colouring and her love for the fruit.

“I’m going to foster it until the real owner appears,” she said.

The foster carer has been providing the bird with millet, food, and water, and noted that it seems to be responding well to the care.

Drawing on her prior experience with parrots, she identified the bird as a lovebird.

According to publicly available information, lovebirds are popular pets in Singapore.

While escaped birds may survive briefly outdoors, they are not a self-sustaining wild species locally.

Foster mum to avoid releasing clear pictures

To prevent false claims, the foster carer said she will not release clear photos of the bird.

“There shouldn’t be too many pictures of the bird, as impostors may try to claim it,” she explained.

The owner must provide photos and describe its habits and behaviours.

She added that only the genuine owner would know the bird’s specific traits.

Those who believe the bird may be theirs can contact the foster carer via email at singapore.wanders.guides@gmail.com.

Also read: Missing dog found on 3rd day of search after escaping from pet boarder