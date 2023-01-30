Japan Pet Fish Exposes Owner’s Credit Card Details When Controlling Nintendo Switch, Goes Shopping On Livestream

Japanese Man’s Pet Fish Controls Nintendo Switch To Shop Online

A fish using a Nintendo Switch to rack up a credit card bill might seem like something out of a lucid dream – but it is, in fact, real.

Japanese YouTuber Mutekimaru’s pet fishes play video games in regular livestreams, and they have amassed quite a following as well.

Unfortunately, one such livestream went sideways when his fish ended up using the console to expose his credit card details and go shopping.

The incident occurred earlier this month and was reposted to YouTube on 16 Jan. It has also grown viral on Twitter.

Japanese man installs software in fish tank

According to CNN, Mutekimaru’s fish tanks contain a sophisticated motion detection tracking software. This enables his fish to control a Nintendo Switch remotely with ease.

Unfortunately, the technology turned against him in a series of events no one could have predicted.

During a livestream of a game of Pokémon, a system error caused it to crash, and the console returned to the home screen.

Mutekimaru took the chance to step away for a break.

Japanese man pet’s fish controls Nintendo Switch to shop

However, something fishy happened when he was away. The fish kept swimming and appeared to control the console remotely from within the tank.

For the next seven hours, it changed the name of its owner’s Switch account’s name before logging into the Nintendo store twice.

The fish also seemingly “checked” legal terms and conditions. It then downloaded a new avatar and set up a PayPal account from the console.

The owner even received an email on the account, according to the livestream.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the fish went on an apparent shopping spree.

It added S$5.07 (500 yen) to Mutekimaru’s Switch account from his credit card. In the process, the fish exposed his credit card information to stunned viewers in the livestream.

The YouTuber later stated that he had contacted Nintendo to explain the situation and request a refund.

In response to CNN’s queries, Nintendo declined to comment, citing customer confidentiality.

Featured image adapted from Mutekimaru on YouTube.