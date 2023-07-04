Pet Groomer Gives Tour Of S$9M Siglap Semi-D, House Has Lift & 2 Living Rooms

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok Tour Features Pet Groomer & S$9 Million Semi-Detached House In Singapore

While a large majority of Singaporeans stay in HDB flats, there are those privileged enough to reside in large and luxurious landed properties. And they aren’t necessarily ministers.

Recently, TikTok channel @ccbros posted a video of a multimillion-dollar semi-detached house in the east.

The tour was given by one of the occupants, 24-year-old Louisa, who is also the owner of a home-based pet grooming company.

The sprawling abode has its own lift, multiple storeys, and basically just looks like somewhere a character from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ would live.

Needless to say, netizens were amazed by the place and left comments quipping about how “poor” the post makes them feel.

Pet groomer’s massive house is around 5,000 sq ft

Right off the bat, the interviewer approaches Louisa, who’s walking her dog, and asks how much she’s paying for her house.

“I think S$9 million,” she grins sheepishly, before agreeing to give a tour of the semi-detached property.

Entering through a small side gate brings them to a driveway and a large deck.

Louisa then brings the interviewer and cameraman around the side to show them where she runs her dog grooming business.

Next, she brings them to the huge “general” living room (yes, there’s more than one), which has simple but elegant — and undoubtedly expensive — decor.

When asked how big the whole place is, Louisa estimates that it’s about 5,000 sq ft, or 465 sqm.

There’s even a fancy alcohol cabinet with a rotating compartment, presumably to hide the more precious goods.

She then invites her visitors to the higher levels of the home — but it’s not stairs that will take them there.

Instead, they step into a full-fledged elevator, a small pack of excited pups hot on their heels.

As it turns out, the family keeps different dogs on every floor.

Even the “level 1 dog” knew not to step inside the lift.

Parents have their own level in house

Upstairs are Louisa’s and her siblings’ rooms and a balcony that overlooks the dining area.

She shows the interviewer her brother’s room, saying that her own room is a “mirror image” and looks the same.

While the pet groomer has her “army of dogs”, her brother has an impressive collection of Bearbrick figurines.

Not forgetting, a S$400 camping chair.

The group then climbs a flight of stairs to a level that Louisa says “belongs to [her] parents”.

They even have their own personal living room, which looks cosier than the shared one downstairs.

The master bedroom is, unsurprisingly, “quite spacious”, with minimal but very luxurious-looking furnishings.

The bed can even be adjusted via a remote control into a recliner position — although the interviewer joked that it “doesn’t look comfortable at all”.

There is a walk-in closet — of course — which mostly holds her mother’s clothes, with her dad’s garments taking up only a small section.

Rich or not, some things are just the same across most families.

Favourite room is the bathroom

All the way up on the rooftop, there is a partial view of the city — plus the peaks of other houses — and a swing.

Out of all the areas in the house, the 24-year-old’s favourite part is actually rather unexpected — the bathroom.

Apparently, it’s because she looks forward to taking “a long s*** and shower” every day.

The video ends with the pet groomer stepping into the large, hotel-like shower and stepping under the water, fully clothed.

In the video’s caption, the channel shared the Instagram handle of a home-based pet grooming and boarding service called Happy Pawpy.

According to Happy Pawpy’s Instagram page, the business is located in the Siglap area.

Netizens marvel at pet groomer’s stunning house

At the time of writing, the house tour has garnered over 1.5 million views on TikTok as well as hundreds of comments.

Many expressed how much they envy the woman and her family’s wealth.

Others lamented about how watching the video made them feel “poor”.

This user pointed out how even the woman’s pet dogs are living a “better life” than them.

Those living in HDBs also compared their living conditions to hers.

On a more wholesome note, many TikTokers noted how nice and down-to-earth the pet groomer seems despite coming from such a privileged background.

Pet groomer gives tour of family home

Kudos to Louisa for being so sporting and opening the doors to her beautiful family home.

Safe to say, the dogs under her care are in good hands judging by the pristine state of the house.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ccbros on TikTok.

