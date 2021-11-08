Pet Welfare Group Claims SPF Has Inconsistencies When Handling Animal Related Cases

When members of public witness cases of animal or pet abuse, the easiest number to call would be the police.

However, the situation may differ depending on the circumstances, and things can get tricky.

Recently, pet welfare organisation Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) took to Facebook to call out the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Apparently, SPF officers appeared to have inconsistencies when handling different cases where animals are involved.

Hence, they hoped SPF would leave any investigations related to pets and animals to Animal & Veterinary Science (AVS) instead.

Pet welfare group calls out police handling of animal cases

On Sunday (7 Nov), CDAS posted on Facebook to share about SPF’s inconsistent handling of cases involving pets.

They listed down 2 notable cases signalling SPF’s apparent inconsistencies.

The first case mentioned a lady who found 3 malnourished dogs running around rummaging rubbish bags on 29 Oct. She quickly lured one of the dogs into her house to give him food and water.

Seeing how thin they were, she lodged a report with AVS and also arranged a health check for the dog she fed.

Since it was underweight, the lady brought the dog to be taken care of at a private boarding.

Alleged inconsistencies in handling animal cases

Though its owner tried to ask for the dog back, the lady refused to reveal its location as the case was under AVS’ investigation.

The police eventually paid a visit to the lady after they received a complaint from the dog’s owner, where they allegedly told the lady to release the dog despite the case being investigated by AVS.

In an update, the lady said AVS will inform SPF about their position and that the police cannot get involved in ownership disputes. CDAS also mentioned the dog is still with them in their most recent post on Sunday (7 Nov).

The second case mentioned a senior golden retriever bleeding at the void deck of an HDB. Though it was suspected to have pyometra (womb infection), the owner allegedly refused to bring it to the vet.

However, this time, SPF apparently refused to get involved and notified AVS instead. AVS officers who went to the scene reportedly managed to convince the owner to bring the dog to the vet immediately.

Pet welfare group hopes SPF leaves animal investigations to AVS

After citing these cases, CDAS hopes SPF will leave all investigations where pets and animals are involved to AVS instead.

It said this is especially since AVS is more specialised in handling such issues which aren’t so straightforward and should be on a case-by-case basis.

In the case of the malnourished pets, CDAS found it difficult to comprehend why SPF demanded the dog to be returned to its owner who did not seem to treat it well.

Additionally, CDAS hopes to clarify why some SPF officers take up animal cases while others do not.

MS News has reached out to SPF for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope police can clarify their stance on pet welfare

Since pet abuse cases can often be complicated, they should be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Thus, it is important for those experienced in animal welfare to handle such issues.

Hopefully, SPF will be able to clarify their stance on how they handle animal cases soon.

The public can also do with information on what to do should they spot animal abuse, and which authorities to inform.

