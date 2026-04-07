Petition calls to end crow culling in S’pore, says shooting is ‘unecessary’ & ‘unkind’

Petition calls for an end to crow culling in Singapore as shooting operations resume in several estates

A Change.org petition calling for an end to the culling of crows in Singapore has gained traction after authorities resumed shooting operations across several estates.

The petition, titled “Stop the culling of crows in Singapore”, was posted on 4 April and urges a shift towards more humane wildlife management practices.

As of 1pm on 7 April, the petition had garnered 1,924 signatures.

Petition claims culling is ‘harmful and unnecessary’

The petition argues that the plans to resume crow shooting operations are “harmful, unnecessary, and unkind”.

It stresses that crows are “intelligent creatures adapting to urban environments” due to human activity, not because they are pests.

The petition further suggests that urbanisation and increased waste have pushed crows closer to human settlements, resulting in more encounters.

While acknowledging that crows may react defensively when provoked, the petition states that they “do not attack without reason” and calls for more compassionate treatment of wildlife.

It also disputes the label of crows as an invasive species and advocates for non-lethal alternatives to manage the crow population.

Calls for non-lethal alternatives to manage crow population

Instead of culling, the petition proposes alternatives such as better waste management and habitat control.

It urges authorities to adopt solutions focused on coexistence, reflecting Singapore’s commitment to wildlife protection.

“We urge the authorities to stop shooting crows and adopt coexistence-focused solutions,” the petition reads.

Crow shooting operations resume across multiple towns

The petition comes after Singapore resumed crow shooting operations in late March.

Chee Hong Tat announced on 25 March that the first operation had been carried out in Yishun.

The initial rollout covers nine areas, including Bishan, Jurong, Punggol, Sembawang and Tampines.

Mr Chee said the operations would “progressively scale up” across selected districts.

Culling part of broader efforts to manage crow population

Crow shooting had previously been halted in 2020 due to safety concerns.

However, it has now resumed as an “additional measure” following an increase in crow-related incidents.

Since 2024, the National Parks Board has removed more than 8,600 crow nests and 16,000 crows.

Other measures include trapping, nest removal, enforcement against illegal feeding, and public education.

Also Read: Crow shooting operations ‘successfully commenced’ in Yishun, to resume in 9 districts: Chee Hong Tat

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Featured image adapted from Change.org website and Chee Hong Tat from Facebook.