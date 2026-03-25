Crow shooting operations ‘successfully commenced’ in Yishun, to resume in 9 districts: Chee Hong Tat

Crow shootings around Singapore will resume, first operation successful in Yishun

Crow shooting operations have resumed in Singapore, with the first phase successfully carried out in Yishun.

Minister for National Development (MND) Chee Hong Tat announced on Facebook on Wednesday (25 March) that the operations will “progressively scale up” across selected districts.

Crow shooting commences in Yishun

“We successfully commenced shooting operations yesterday at Yishun,” he said.

The initial rollout will cover nine areas: Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands, and Yishun.

Operations will continue over the coming weeks and expand to more locations islandwide.

Authorities implementing strict safety protocols

Mr Chee said that the National Parks Board (NParks) has implemented strict safety protocols at all sites.

These include cordons and clear signage at shooting locations and access points to ensure public safety.

“Auxiliary Police Officers will also be deployed on-site to support operations and ensure public safety,” Mr Chee added.

Members of the public are advised not to feed crows and to dispose of food waste properly to help reduce the bird population.

“I would like to thank our NParks colleagues and our partners for their hard work, and members of the public for their cooperation, as we carry out these operations to reduce the crow population in different towns across Singapore.”

Government steps up efforts to manage crow population

Crow shooting operations were previously halted in 2020 following safety concerns.

Since then, the Government has continued other measures to manage the crow population.

However, on 23 Feb, Mr Chee announced that crow shooting will resume as an “additional measure” in the second half of March, as reports of crow-related attacks have increased.

Since 2024, Nparks has removed more than 8,600 crow nests and 16,000 crows across Singapore.

These efforts include trapping, nest removal, enforcement against illegal feeding, and public education to reduce food sources.

Also Read: Man tries to help baby crow with allegedly injured legs in Paya Lebar, gets attacked by adult crows

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat from Facebook.