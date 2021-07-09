Interval Between 1st & 2nd Pfizer Jabs Further Shortened To 3 Weeks

Last week, the authorities announced that the interval between the 1st and 2nd Covid-19 vaccine shots has been shortened from 6 to 4 weeks.

More recently, it seems the interval between the 2 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots has been further shortened to just 3 weeks.

However, the status quo remains for recipients of the Moderna vaccine, who can only take their 2nd jab 4 weeks after their 1st.

Interval between Pfizer jabs shortened to 3 weeks

On Thursday (8 Jul), a Redditor discovered that it’s possible to bring forward their 2nd Pfizer-BioNTech jab to just 3 weeks after their first.

Though the authorities have yet to announce this, checks by MS News found that it’s indeed possible.

An MS News reader who received his first Pfizer jab on 26 Jun shared that he’s now able to bring forward his 2nd shot to 19 Jul.

Previously, the earliest possible date for his 2nd dose was 24 Jul.

On the other hand, it appears this is not applicable for those who opted for the Moderna vaccine — the interval remains at 4 weeks.

However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise given that these were the initial interval duration when the vaccines were first made available.

Interval previously extended to 6-8 weeks

In May, MOH extended the interval between the 1st and 2nd vaccine shots to 6-8 weeks so more residents can get partial protection from the coronavirus.

Since then, people have been able to shorten the interval between their 2 jabs to 4 weeks.

As of 28 Jun, more than half the population have already taken their first shot. This could explain the further reduced interval between the 1st and 2nd Pfizer jabs.

Consider rescheduling 2nd Pfizer jab

Though it remains unclear why the interval between both jabs can now be shortened, this can only be great news for those who are #TeamPfizer.

For those who have received other kinds of vaccines, we hope they’d not be dismayed and would go for their jabs ASAP.

If you or anyone you know are waiting for the 2nd Pfizer jab, do consider moving forward the appointment to get fully vaccinated at the earliest possible date.

