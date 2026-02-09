‘What are they filming?’: Redhill resident intrigued by large crowd of photographers gathered around small bird

Large crowd of photographers and onlookers gather to photograph a small and rare bird in Redhill estate

A normally quiet Redhill neighbourhood turned into a buzzing hotspot after a surprisingly large crowd gathered to photograph a small, colourful bird.

The unusual scene was captured in a TikTok video posted by user @tweetybirdw on 1 Feb, who expressed disbelief at the sudden crowd forming within the residential estate.

Photographers and onlookers descend on Redhill estate

In the clip, dozens of people can be seen clustered together, many carrying professional cameras with long telephoto lenses, all aimed at the same spot.

“What are they filming?” the onscreen text said.

“What are these people filming around neighbourhood?” the Original Poster (OP) wrote in the caption, tagging the video with #birdlovers.

The camera then pans to reveal the centre of attention: a small bird perched quietly in the middle of the grass patch.

Despite its modest size, the bird drew a crowd more commonly associated with concerts or major events, rather than a housing estate.

Some netizens puzzled, others rush to defend bird enthusiasts

The clip quickly gained attention online, with netizens sharing their thoughts on the unusual scene.

Some were unimpressed, with one commenter dismissing the scene by saying it was “just a bird”.

Others were quick to explain the excitement, pointing out that the crowd consisted of birdwatchers and wildlife photographers who had gathered for a reason.

One TikTok user identified the bird in the video as a Blue-winged Pitta, a colourful tropical bird that is rarely seen in Singapore.

Another netizen defended the photographers, saying their hobby was far more meaningful than “doom-scrolling” on social media.

OP confirms bird is rare Blue-winged Pitta

The OP later also confirmed the bird as a Blue-winged Pitta in a separate TikTok post on 2 Feb.

According to the post, it is a colourful and shy bird that is found in Southeast Asia, as well as in Australia.

Known for its vibrant green back, blue wings, and orange belly, it is also often seen hopping in leaf litter in moist woodlands, parks, and gardens.

