PHV driver blocks traffic in Woodlands to alight passengers, netizens tell camcar driver to be patient

PHV driver stops car for 40 seconds to alight passengers in middle of Woodlands road, blocks traffic

A supposed Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) blocked a road in Woodlands while its passengers alighted, leading to online debate on who was in the wrong.

SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the dashcam footage showing the PHV, a red Honda, in front of the camcar.

They drove on a relatively packed Woodlands Centre Road near the Woodlands Train Checkpoint, timestamped at 12.35pm on 21 Aug.

Driver helps passengers take belongings from boot

In the footage, the driver stopped his Honda in the middle of the road, preventing the camcar from moving past.

Its doors opened and two passengers alighted, alongside the sunglasses-wearing driver.

As the car is registered under a Private Hire Scheme, it was presumably acting as a private hire vehicle for the passengers.

After alighting, the driver stared at the camcar with an unhappy expression on his face. Due to a lack of audio, it is unclear if the car had honked at him.

Subsequently, the Honda driver opened the car’s boot and helped the two passengers take their belongings.

He gave one more dissatisfied look at the camcar before returning to the driver’s seat.

The Honda blocked the road for around 40 seconds.

Commenters urge camcar driver to be more patient

Netizens expressed split opinions upon viewing the uploaded video.

Many of them criticised the camcar driver for being impatient, noting that the Honda had blocked the road for less than a minute.

Contrarily, some commenters found fault with the Honda driver, saying that stopping in the middle of the road held up traffic and posed a danger to alighting passengers.

One such user said that he should not hold others up and expect them to be patient.

They further accused the Honda driver of not utilising the empty space to the left. However, the space had previously been occupied by other vehicles at the time.

Another netizen alleged that this was a common occurrence near the Woodlands Train Checkpoint due to “space constraints”.

As such, they encouraged the camcar driver to be more patient and gracious.

