Pickpockets in Venice sue activists who film them in the act, accuse them of ‘stalking’

Venice pickpockets sue activists for ‘stalking’ after being filmed stealing

In a shocking reversal, alleged pickpockets in Venice, Italy have begun filing complaints against locals who film them in the act and alert tourists to their presence.

The thieves accuse these anti-pickpocket activists of stalking, arguing that the recordings are made “without any authorisation”.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and local police chief Marco Agostini have confirmed the reports.

Pickpocket problem in Venice

Despite having only around 50,000 residents on the main island, Venice struggles with a pickpocketing problem on par with Europe’s biggest cities.

Police say bags and wallets are often abandoned after thieves strip them of cash and cards.

At the station opposite St Mark’s Basilica, a storage room reportedly holds 15 black bags crammed with these discarded items.

Thefts typically target tourists, who are especially vulnerable in crowded areas such as St Mark’s Square, ferry stops, and narrow alleyways.

With little sign of the problem easing, some locals have taken matters into their own hands.

Self-styled citizen groups patrol tourist hotspots, shout warnings, and film suspected thieves in an effort to deter crimes and hand evidence to the police.

Among the most recognisable figures is Monica Poli, nicknamed “Lady Pickpocket” for her trademark cry in English to alert visitors.

She has shared numerous videos online documenting theft attempts, but now finds herself and fellow activists accused of harassment by the very pickpockets they expose.

Authorities blame lack of national laws

Mr Agostini said he has long warned against civilians stepping into the role of law enforcement.

“I’ve always said that citizens shouldn’t replace law enforcement, and this is the result,” he said.

Deputy police chief Gianni Franzoi explained that even when pickpockets are caught red-handed, Italian law makes prosecutions difficult.

Under current rules, a victim must appear in court for a conviction — something that rarely happens since most victims are foreign tourists who return home before hearings take place.

As a result, trials are seldom held and convictions are even rarer.

The consequences of this loophole were highlighted in a recent case that drew attention online: an American tourist held onto a 14-year-old girl’s ponytail for more than 50 minutes, accusing her of being a pickpocket.

When police arrived, the teenager attacked the tourist, who later required stitches.

Veneto regional president Luca Zaia called the situation absurd.

He has proposed stricter measures, including electronic monitoring for repeat offenders and banning them from busy tourist areas such as St Mark’s Square and ferry terminals.

