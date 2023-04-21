African Swine Fever Found In Pigs From Indonesia Island, SFA Stops Their Importation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

African Swine Fever Found In Pigs From Pulau Bulan In Indonesia, Investigations Ongoing

As African Swine Fever (ASF) infects pigs across the world, Singapore has unfortunately not been spared from the outbreak.

This is especially since we import much of our food, including pork, from overseas.

Now, pigs imported here from an island in Indonesia have been found to have ASF.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has thus stopped the importation of pigs from this location.

African Swine Fever found in pigs from Indonesia on 19 Apr

In a trade circular on Thursday (20 Apr), SFA said the discovery was made the day before, on Wednesday (19 Apr).

It involved ASF being found in an imported consignment of pigs from Pulau Bulan, an Indonesian island next to Batam.

Specifically, they were detected in pig carcasses removed from the abattoir line, SFA said in a media release on the same date.

SFA stops pigs imports from Indonesia after swine fever detected

Due to the detection, SFA has stopped importing live pigs from Pulau Bulan.

This will take effect while investigations are ongoing, the agency said.

That means Singaporeans will experience “temporary disruptions” to the supply of freshly slaughtered pork from Sunday (23 Apr).

In the meantime, SFA will ensure the abattoir’s premises and surrounding environment are sanitised after the pigs currently there are slaughtered, and biosecurity measures are maintained.

Pork sold in Singapore safe: SFA

To Singaporeans, worried about food safety, SFA assured that the pork sold in Singapore is safe for consumption.

Our import conditions for pork include requiring regions exporting raw pork to Singapore to be free from ASF.

Processed pork products from approved establishments in ASF-affected areas are allowed to be imported and sold only after they’ve been heat-treated to inactivate the virus.

These measures take reference from guidelines and standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), SFA said.

ASF also doesn’t infect humans, they added.

15% of our pork supply from Pulau Bulan

As for whether Singaporeans will have enough pork to eat, SFA said just 15% of our pork supply is from Pulau Bulan.

We have over 20 other pork sources, including live pigs from Sarawak, Malaysia.

Chilled or frozen pork is also obtained from countries like Australia, Brazil, Denmark and New Zealand.

Singaporeans encouraged to be flexible & adaptable

Dr Koh Poh Koon, who is Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Manpower, said in a Facebook post that he had visited NTUC FairPrice and saw “ample supplies” of chilled and frozen pork, as well as other meats like chicken and fish.

Thus, while disruptions in food supply “can happen from time to time”, he encouraged Singaporeans to be flexible and adaptable with our food choices.

He suggested switching to frozen or chilled pork, or other meat options.

Meanwhile, SFA has pledged to increase our supply of chilled and frozen pork from other sources.

ASF detected in Singapore in February

In early February, ASF was detected in Singapore in a wild boar carcass.

The next month, more wild boars were found to have the disease.

WOAH since reported that ASF has been detected in 18 wild boars in Singapore, of which 15 were carcasses.

The Philippines also banned pig products from Singapore.

Taiwan also imposed a similar ban on Singapore pork products in February.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency on Facebook.