Pivoted Nightspots Must Implement Stricter Measures Before Reopening

Since the KTV cluster broke out earlier this month, pivoted nightlife establishments have had to suspend operations for 2 weeks to curb transmissions in the community.

On Saturday (31 Jul), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced that such establishments will have to implement stricter measures before reopening. They will also have to remain closed until they receive written approval.

Separately, 50 pivoted nightlife establishments that had breached Safe Management Measures (SMMs) will not be able to reopen.

Pivoted nightspots have to implement stricter measures

In a press release on Saturday (31 Jul), MSE announced that pivoted nightspots will have to implement stricter SMMs on top of existing ones.

Some of these measures include:

No usage of private rooms for any purpose

No blackout windows or opaque doors along outlet’s perimeters

CCTV to cover all areas of operations with sufficient lighting levels

Public entertainment facilities to be removed out of patrons’ sight

Additionally, employees at these establishments will have to undergo testing more frequently — once every 7 days now instead of the 14 days previously.

The full list of new measures are available here.

Operators must obtain approval before reopening

The authorities will also not allow such nightlife establishments to reopen until they’ve implemented these measures.

In addition, all employees will have to undergo PCR Covid-19 tests.

Operators will then have to pass checks and obtain written approval before they can resume business.

50 nightlife turned F&B establishments not allowed to reopen

Meanwhile, MSE has banned 50 pivoted nightlife establishments that had breached SMMs since Oct 2020 from reopening.

Peony Garden Food House, AKA Club Diamond

The following establishments, in particular, have had their F&B licences permanently revoked:

Peony Garden Food House, AKA Club DIAMOND

3 Kings Pub

DMAX

The Charm

Icon II, AKA Club IICON

Frederico’s Paddles Too Pub & Cafeteria

Club D’ Obsession, AKA Herness 8

Hope stricter measures will prevent illicit activities

We are heartened by the authorities’ tough stance towards pivoted nightlife establishments, ensuring that illicit activities are not taking place in these premises.

Even though the KTV cluster appears to be under control now, community cases can easily surge if activities that breach SMMs happen again.

Meanwhile, we hope establishments with proper and legal operations will be able to resume business soon.

