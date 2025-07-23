US plane nearly collides with military bomber mid-air, pilot makes ‘aggressive’ turn to avoid crash

Plane in US has near-collision with military bomber due to miscommunication

Passengers aboard a commercial plane in the United States (US) were left reeling in silence when their pilot suddenly executed a sharp and “aggressive” turn to dodge an oncoming military bomber aircraft during the plane’s approach to a North Dakota airport.

The drama unfolded on 18 July, as Delta Connection Flight DL3788 was preparing to land at Minot International Airport.

Mid-descent, the pilot reportedly spotted the hulking B-52 bomber hurtling towards them and made a split-second decision to steer the commercial plane out of its path.

After the heart-stopping manoeuvre, the pilot calmly addressed stunned passengers over the intercom, reassuring them while acknowledging the abnormality of the situation.

Passengers describe surreal calm amid panic

Despite the gravity of the situation, one passenger described the atmosphere aboard as “weirdly calm” as things unfolded.

“I felt like I was gaslighting myself, like maybe I was being crazy, because no one else was reacting,” she said. “We took a really hard turn, and that’s when the pilot got on the intercom and said, ‘Sorry, everybody, I’ll explain everything when we land safely.’”

The way he said it, she recalled, made her fear that they might not land at all.

Fortunately, the plane safely touched down at Minot International Airport in North Dakota at around 8pm on 18 July, according to KFYR-TV

‘Nobody told us about it’: Pilot

In a clip circulating online, the pilot can be heard calmly debriefing passengers after landing.

He said:

Nobody told us about [the B-52].

He explained that the airport didn’t have radar and that pilots were relying on visual checks and communication with the control tower.

Realising that staying on course would likely mean a collision, the pilot made the decision to make the sharp turn.

“So, sorry about the aggressive manoeuvre,” he continued. “It caught me by surprise. This is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads-up.”

He questioned why the military aircraft’s presence wasn’t flagged, especially since the nearby “airport base” does have radar capabilities.

He apologised to the passengers and thanked them for their understanding.

“It was not a fun day,” he concluded. Passengers later applauded the pilot for his quick thinking and honesty.

Incident under investigation

It was later revealed that the B-52 had been conducting a flyover at the North Dakota State Fair.

Unbeknownst to the crowd below, many fair visitors nearly witnessed a disaster unfold before their eyes.

Video of the B-52 bomber aircraft flying over the North Dakota State Fair. It was taken at the time of the near miss with a SkyWest Flight operating as a Delta connection between Minneapolis and Minot. The flight can be seen in the video. pic.twitter.com/y2L6hDHhE2 — KFYR-TV (@KFYRTV) July 21, 2025

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it is currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the airline also provided a statement addressing the incident.

“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Minot, North Dakota, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path,” it said in a statement.

“We are investigating the incident.”

