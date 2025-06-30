Vietnam Airlines plane tears through another’s tail while taxiing at Hanoi airport, 4 pilots suspended

Vietnam Airlines plane slices another’s tail at Hanoi airport

A Vietnam Airlines plane sliced another’s tail while both were taxiing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at around 2pm on Friday (27 June).

The Boeing 787 was preparing for takeoff to Ho Chi Minh City behind an Airbus A321 from the same airline when its right wingtip struck the latter’s vertical stabiliser.

The Airbus’ tail sustained a large tear, while the Boeing’s wingtip was damaged from the collision.

Both planes’ passengers transferred to different flights

Both aircraft were brought back to the parking lot and immediately grounded for technical inspections following the incident.

All 386 affected travellers, including those on the Airbus bound for Dien Bien, were transferred to alternative flights to continue their journey.

Some debris from both planes was also collected at the scene.

Passenger-recorded footage showed the Airbus being jolted from the impact, with a large gash clearly visible on its tail fin.

Airbus was not parked at designated point

Vietnam Airlines has arranged an independent team to investigate the cause of the collision together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

While awaiting the results, it has suspended four pilots — two from each plane involved.

The CAAV has classified the case as a level B serious incident (the second highest on the aviation safety scale), as it involved a severe safety breach and prompted a temporary closure of the taxiway.

Preliminary findings by the Northern Airports Authority revealed that the Airbus was not parked at its designated holding point on taxiway S3 at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to the collision.

Vietnam Airlines said it is fully cooperating with aviation authorities to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.