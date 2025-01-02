Pakistani father allegedly rents plane to drop thousands of dollars in cash at son’s wedding

Pakistani man reportedly drops thousands of dollars from plane for son’s wedding

Weddings can be a costly celebration. While some couples opt to go for more reasonably-priced ceremonies, one Pakistani wedding went completely the opposite direction by literally throwing money out of a plane.

Social worker ‘@amalqa_’ posted a video of the incident on X on 25 Dec.

She claimed that the bride’s father had made the request to the groom’s family.

The Pakistani groom’s father then allegedly rented a plane for the wedding, which flew over the bride’s home.

Those in attendance, even the musicians, all looked up at the unusual sight as the aircraft flew by.

The plane then released several clouds of what appeared to be loose paper.

According to the OP, the groom’s family dropped millions of rupees worth of cash onto the bride’s house.

One million Pakistani rupees is equivalent to around S$4,800.

Wedding attendees happily cheered as the money slowly floated down from the sky. Many of them filmed the sight with their phones.

The plane then made a second pass over the house, though it did not drop any more cash.

“Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life,” the OP joked.

Netizens criticise ‘waste’ of money

The video ended up being reposted across social media, drawing much discussion on the topic.

Some netizens called it a waste, saying the money should have been donated to the poor.

One commenter also claimed that it wasn’t cash being dropped, but rather pamphlets reading ‘Shadi Mubarak’, which meant Happy Wedding.

