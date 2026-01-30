Platform screen door fault at Bishan MRT sees commuters manually open doors amid earlier train delays

Bishan MRT commuters manually open platform screen doors after fault on North-South Line

Commuters travelling on the North-South Line (NSL) on Wednesday evening (28 Jan) experienced an issue at Bishan MRT station, where the train doors opened but the corresponding platform screen doors did not.

A TikTok video circulating online shows the incident unfolding at around 7.33pm, with commuters seen manually opening the platform screen doors in order to alight.

The video was posted by TikTok user Aaron Tan, who told MS News that passengers on the train had already experienced delays earlier in the journey.

Train delays reported before reaching Bishan MRT

Mr Tan said he had been travelling towards Marina South Pier after boarding the train at Yishun MRT when he witnessed the incident.

“The video was filmed at 7.33pm towards Marina South Pier. I was travelling from Yishun MRT. At that point, everything was normal until the train reached around Yio Chu Kang,” he recalled. “That’s when the train began to have intermittent stops.”

He added that an in-train announcement at Ang Mo Kio MRT informed commuters of a five-minute delay, with further stoppages occurring as the train continued towards Bishan.

“Before entering the MRT station, they had also announced a four-minute delay,” he said. “It stopped for such a long time, till the in-train announcement played again to say that there would be another four minutes’ delay.”

Commuters follow announcements, some move to other doors

According to Mr Tan, the train doors eventually opened at Bishan MRT following the delay announcements, but the platform screen doors did not open correspondingly.

He said most commuters remained calm and followed instructions, with an in-train announcement directing passengers to manually open the platform screen doors using the red door handles.

Some passengers who were unfamiliar with manually operating the platform screen doors chose to use other doors that were already open.

In the video, commuters can be seen entering the train cabin through partially opened platform screen doors.

The train doors later closed and the train departed for its next stop, while the platform screen doors remained ajar.

Train doors appeared to close earlier than usual

Mr Tan also noted that the train doors at Bishan MRT appeared to close earlier than expected, though he acknowledged that this perception may have been influenced by the earlier delays and the door fault.

“At Bishan MRT, I felt that the doors had closed much earlier,” he said. “But maybe I felt like this due to the platform screen doors’ fault and the delays here and there. Looking back at the video, it seems to be at a normal duration.”

As of writing, no official statement has been issued regarding the cause of the platform screen door issue at Bishan MRT station.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

