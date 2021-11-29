PM Lee Welcomes Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri At Woodlands Checkpoint During VTL Launch

The moment many have been eagerly anticipating finally arrived this morning (29 Nov) — the launch of the Singapore-Malaysia VTL.

To witness this momentous occasion, PM Lee welcomed Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 10.45am.

The 2 country leaders also exchanged fistbumps and posed in front of a Transtar Travel VTL bus to commemorate the day.

PM Lee & Mr Ismail witness launch of Malaysia-Singapore VTL

On Monday (29 Nov) morning, PM Lee shared a Facebook livestream video that shows him greeting Malaysian PM Ismail at Woodlands Checkpoint.

To celebrate the launch of the Singapore-Malaysia VTL, both prime ministers posed for a photo in front of a Transtar Travel bus with a sign that read ‘VTL SG-MY’.

The pair then shared a candid conversation, where we could hear PM Lee saying that he hopes the new Covid-19 variant Omicron will not disrupt the situation.

They concluded that they felt confident with these VTL travel arrangements, citing high vaccination rates in both countries.

PM Lee and Mr Ismail then laughingly exchanged a fistbump at the request of the media.

Mr Ismail’s first official visit to Singapore

This is Malaysian PM Ismail’s first official visit to Singapore since taking office in August, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Malaysian Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, and Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad also attended the event.

Meanwhile, PM Lee was accompanied by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Here’s a rough look at Mr Ismail’s schedule for his one-day visit:

Call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana

Have a meeting with PM Lee

Join an official lunch with PM Lee

He will have an orchid hybrid named in his honour during a ceremony at the Istana.

Hope Mr Ismail has a fruitful visit

With the launch of the long-anticipated Singapore-Malaysia VTL today, 1,440 travellers on both sides will be crossing the borders, reuniting with their loved ones.

It’s also nice to see PM Lee spending a day with Mr Ismail since the latter took office in August, reaffirming the close ties our 2 countries share.

We hope Mr Ismail will have a fruitful and enjoyable first official visit here in Singapore.

