PM Wong to deliver Budget 2025 speech on 18 Feb at 3.30pm, people can start registering for feedback sessions

PM Wong to deliver Budget 2025 speech on 18 Feb at 3.30 pm

On 18 Feb at 3.30 pm, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2025 Budget Statement in Parliament.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on 3 Feb, the Budget Statement will be broadcast live across various channels including PM Wong’s YouTube page.

Registration for feedback sessions of the Budget Statement can also be made now.

The two biggest concerns that will likely be talked about as part of PM Wong’s first Budget as Prime Minister are the cost of living in Singapore and job security.

Key announcements from the Budget 2025 speech will be found on MOF’s and PM Wong’s social media platforms.

People interested in receiving the full Budget Statement can visit the MOF website where the statement would be posted after it has been delivered, or they can subscribe via email to receive the full Statement.

Registration for feedback on Budget 2025 is now open

Various agencies such as the People’s Association (PA), MOF, and the government feedback unit have been working closely since December 2024 to engage the public in the lead-up to Budget 2025.

Members of the public who are interested in submitting their views and feedback on the Budget can do so through the following channels:

Post-Budget dialogues will also be held by the PA and its grassroots organisations to seek residents’ views on the Budget 2025 measures. People who are interested in attending can sign up at their website which will be available until 28 Feb, 12 pm.

Details of in-person interview session

REACH Singapore also posted on their Facebook page with information on the interview session on 20 Feb.

For people who wish to attend the in-person interview session, Reach will hold two interviews in English and Mandarin on 20 Feb and 13 March respectively.

The interview will be held at the Singapore Chinese Culture Centre from 7 pm to 9.30 pm, with registration and dinner starting at 6 pm.

The two guests who will be attending the 20 Feb session are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, Ms Indranee Rajah, and Mr Tan Kiat How, Reach chairman and Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development.

The interview session on 13 March will be accompanied by the Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Mr Chee Hong Tat and Mr Eric Chua, Reach deputy chairman and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development.

REACH Singapore to organise outdoor panel discussions

REACH Singapore will organise a series of engagements for members of the public to share their opinions on the Budget 2025 speech.

Physical Listening Points will also be set up at various high-traffic nodes across Singapore as well as a series of outdoor panel discussions, held at One Raffles Place on 16 Jan, 11.30 am to 2 pm.

People can also submit their feedback through the REACH Budget 2025 microsite.

Featured image adapted from MS News.