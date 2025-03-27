PM Wong wishes woman happy birthday during visit to Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar

PM Wong wishes woman happy birthday during Ramadan bazaar visit on 22 March

One lucky woman not only met Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong in person but even got a happy birthday wish from him.

A TikTok video showing the wholesome interaction showed PM Wong taking a photo with the birthday girl at Kampong Gelam Bazaar last Saturday (22 March) evening.

The TikTok user, who goes by @emmasloane, titled the video “Shoutout to the prime minister of Singapore for wishing my friend happy birthday”, and even tagged him in the clip.

Birthday girl & friends chat with PM Wong

In response to MS News‘ queries, Emma Sloane — the OP in question — shared that she was in Singapore to visit her friend who studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The 20-year-old — from New York City, United States — said she and two other friends visited the Kampong Gelam Bazaar at Baghdad Street on Saturday (22 Mar) evening to celebrate their friend’s birthday.

While dining at a table, they saw a number of people with cameras along the street before spotting PM Wong himself.

The third friend, who spotted PM Wong first, then shouted that it was their friend’s birthday.

To their pleasant surprise, PM Wong heard it and wished Ms Sloane’s friend a happy birthday when he walked by.

He then went off to take photos with others but came back to them a few minutes later to take a photo with the birthday girl.

PM Wong even stayed back to chat with Ms Sloane and her friends, asking where they were from.

“My friends said that they were exchange students at NUS, coming from various parts of the globe,” she said. “PM Wong said that was excellent and told us all to enjoy our time.”

Ms Sloane commended PM Wong’s kind gesture:

As an American visiting Singapore for the first time, this was a wonderful experience to have!

PM Wong visits Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar

PM Wong documented his visit to the historic Kampong Gelam district in a Facebook post.

After walking around the Ramadan bazaar, he joined in the mass iftar.

“Wonderful to see families, friends, and neighbours coming together to break fast and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. Kampong Gelam truly comes alive during Ramadan!”

Also read: PM Wong receives cheers when he boards Scoot flight, says it ‘felt like home’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @emmasloane on TikTok and Lawrence Wong on Facebook.