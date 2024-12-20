PM Wong on leave from 21-31 Dec, Gan Kim Yong is Acting PM

PM Wong will go on leave till the end of the year, says PMO

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has had a busy year since he became PM in May.

He will now take a well-deserved break by going on leave from 21 to 31 Dec.

Leave announcement made by PMO

The news was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Friday (20 Dec).

It said PM Lee will go on leave for the rest of the year, starting on Saturday (21 Dec).

He was still hard at work the day before that, though, speaking to Mr To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, about a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Mr Wong will visit Vietnam next year, with Mr Lam also visiting Singapore in 2025.

Gan Kim Yong is Acting PM while Lawrence Wong is on leave

While Mr Wong is on leave, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is Acting Prime Minister, PMO said.

Mr Gan, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry, was promoted to DPM when Mr Wong became PM on 15 May.

This is his first time being Acting PM.

Lawrence Wong has been busy since becoming PM

Since he became PM, Mr Wong has achieved a lot, including visiting neighbours Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand.

He also went to Laos for the ASEAN Summit and South America for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting and G20 Summit.

Domestically, he gave the National Day Rally speech for the first time, as well as opening One Punggol and Stage 4 of the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Unfortunately, he also contracted Covid-19 for the first time earlier this month, which meant he had to postpone the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On 11 Dec, he shared his Spotify Wrapped list for the year, proving that he still retains his musical interests.

On 17 Dec, he followed this up with some of the books he has read this year.

