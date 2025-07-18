Woman hit by PMD on overhead bridge in Pasir Ris, makes police report

Woman reportedly hit by PMD on Pasir Ris overhead bridge after advising rider to push his device

A woman has suffered various injuries after reportedly being hit by a personal mobility device (PMD) while on an overhead bridge in Pasir Ris.

Ms Mel Yap, a 49-year-old accountant, told Shin Min Daily News that she has made a police report.

Pedestrians walking side by side meet PMD on Pasir Ris overhead bridge

The incident occurred after 7am last Sunday (13 July), when Ms Yap was doing her weekly morning exercises, which involved walking from Tampines to Pasir Ris.

While crossing the 150m-long overhead bridge next to Block 124 Pasir Ris Street 11 with a friend, they encountered a PMD.

The rider, a man in his 20s, approached them from behind.

As they were walking side by side across the narrow overhead bridge, he stopped, as if waiting for them to give way to him.

PMD hits woman, fails to stop

As Ms Yap was aware that PMDs should not be ridden across the overhead bridge, she advised the rider to push the device instead.

However, the rider proceeded to ride the PMD past her, hitting her and causing her to fall backwards.

Despite this, he did not stop. She tried to grab him and ended up falling forward instead.

She shouted at him but he rode away, apparently ignoring her.

Woman suffers scrapes on elbows, arms & knees

As there were pebbles on the floor, Ms Yap sustained scrapes on her elbows, arms and knees.

While she cleaned her wounds with water, she spent about S$150 on treatment afterwards.

She was given two days of medical leave and still feels pain from the fall, she said.

The wound she suffered on her right knee was the most serious. It was still bleeding more than 12 hours after the incident, she added.

Posting on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, she said she would not pursue the matter further if the rider comes forward to apologise and foot her medical bills.

Woman makes police report

Ms Yap has made a police report, she said, believing that the rider should have a sense of responsibility as the pathway does not belong to him only.

He also felt that he should pay attention to safety and get off to push the PMD.

Riders often ride recklessly around the area, she added, noting:

If an elderly person had fallen, the consequences would be more serious.

PMD or bicycle riders cross Pasir Ris overhead bridge every 2-3 mins

According to Shin Min’s observations, a PMD or cyclist would ride across the overhead bridge every two to three minutes, travelling at high speed.

They would not slow down or avoid pedestrians.

Residents told the paper that the most common culprits are delivery riders, who use the bridge day and night.

A 41-year-old resident said he is always afraid when he is with children or the elderly, adding that his mother was hit and injured by a rider.

He charged: “These people think they own the way!”

Only a few riders were seen to be pushing their bikes across.

A 31-year-old construction worker said he always pushes his bike across for the safety of himself and others.

