Pokémon GO stop on ‘Epstein Island’ with ‘creepy face’ removed after players discover it

The stop was located at a sundial on the infamous island.

By - 12 Feb 2026, 6:45 pm

Pokémon GO stop removed from ‘Epstein Island’

Earlier this month, Pokémon GO players began speculating about the existence of an in-game stop on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, following renewed online discussions about the convicted sex offender.

The curiosity centred on coordinates pointing to Little Saint James, more commonly known as “Epstein Island”.

Soon after, users claimed that a PokéStop had been discovered there.

Pokémon go epstein island map

Source: @Pirat_Nation on X

According to GAMINGBible, Pokémon GO developer Niantic has since confirmed that the stop has been removed.

Gamers grow curious after Reddit post

According to Kotaku, the renewed interest stemmed from a Reddit post on 4 Feb in a Pokémon GO spoofing subreddit.

Spoofing refers to manipulating in-game GPS data to make it appear as though a player is in a different location, typically to access faraway areas.

A user asked others to check specific coordinates that led to the island.

“Can someone see if there’s anything on Epstein’s Island?” the post read.

Multiple users later claimed that a PokéStop was indeed present, sharing screenshots as evidence.

Source: Imgur

Stop reportedly existed for at least a year

Threads discussing the same PokéStop appear to date back at least a year.

A Reddit thread from 7 Feb included screenshots of the stop and its associated landmark, reportedly a sundial located on the island.

Some users described it as having a “weird creepy face”.

Pokémon go epstein island sun dial

Source: @Pirat_Nation on X

It remains unclear how or why the PokéStop was originally added to the location.

However, Niantic, the company behind Pokémon GO, has confirmed that it has since been removed.

Also read: Photo of S’pore politicians with Epstein resurfaces, linked to 2002 dinner for Bill Clinton

Featured image adapted from Imgur.

