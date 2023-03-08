Pokémon-Themed Plane From Penang Comes With Pikachu Boarding Passes & Tags For Passengers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Adorable Pokémon-Themed Plane Available For Selected Flights

A couple of years ago, Eva Air introduced an incredible Sanrio-themed airplane to the world.

This time, China Airlines, likely taking a page out of Scoot’s book, decided to collaborate with The Pokémon Company to create an adorable Pokémon-themed plane.

With the collaboration, travellers can fly in style and snag limited edition in-flight merchandise.

However, passengers can only soar the skies with the Pokémon-themed plane from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport until 25 Mar.

Exclusive Pokémon-Themed design on the exterior of the plane

The plane’s exterior has a lively design of several Pokémon characters featuring fan favourites like Pikachu and Jigglypuff.

According to China Airlines, the gorgeous pastel shades of orange, pink, and violet represents a “starry night sky with dawn approaching”.

A YouTube video shows the intricate work of painting a plain China Airlines jet with the design.

Additionally, flight passengers will receive special boarding passes with a Pikachu design — definitely a level up from basic passes.

In addition to the tickets, which may serve as a precious memento, passengers will also receive a Pikachu luggage tag.

Several Pikachu-themed in-flight supplies & merchandise

According to China Airlines, there are also several in-flight treats to delight passengers on their journey with the Pokémon-themed flight.

Among the merchandise is an apron with a giant Pikachu embellished on the front.

On top of that, all passengers are provided with Pikachu-themed stationery, including stickers and Post-its.

The Pikachu pens will come in handy for those pesky immigration forms.

The icing on the cake is a selection of 10 Pokémon movies for passengers to enjoy on the flight.

Time will pass in a jiffy when passengers can join exhilarating adventures with Ash and Pikachu amongst the clouds.

Only available for selected flights

The unique Pokémon Air Adventures with China Airlines will only be available to and from Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan and five selected airports:

Naha Airport (Okinawa, Japan)

Takamatsu Airport (Kagawa, Japan)

Da Nang International Airport (Da Nang, Vietnam)

Hong Kong International Airport

Penang International Airport

According to China Airlines’ website, these flights will primarily be flown from 1 Jan to 25 Mar.

If you are a huge Pokémon fan, this flight is made for you.

For those interested, do check the flight information before making your bookings here.

Featured image adapted from China Airlines.